‘Miracle Workers’ Canceled at TBS After 4 Seasons

Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe starred in the heaven-set comedy anthology from EP Lorne Michaels

Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni in "Miracle Workers" Season 1 (TBS)

“Miracle Workers” won’t be getting another chance at afterlife.

The heaven-set anthology comedy starring Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe has been canceled at TBS after four seasons on the channel, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The news came Tuesday nearly three months after the sitcom’s Season 4 finale aired on Aug. 28, after the fourth and final installment, titled “End Times,” introduced Buscemi, Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as new characters in a dystopian future “full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees,” according to the official logline.

First introduced as a seven-episode limited series in 2019, Buscemi was cast as God while Radcliffe played a low-level angel. Based on Simon Rich’s book “What in God’s Name,” Rich served as the series creator and executive produced along “SNL” head Lorne Michaels, Buscemi, Radcliffe, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video. Showrunners Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick also serve as executive producers.

The second installment of “Miracle Workers” focused on the Dark Ages while the third season centered on the American Old West with the 1844-set “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail.”

Guest stars for the fourth season included Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Kyle Mooney (“SNL”), Ego Nwodim (“SNL”), Lolly Adefope (“Shrill”), Paul F. Tompkins (“HouseBroken”) and Lisa Loeb (“Robot Chicken”). 

TVLine first reported the news.

