‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Sets September Return for New Episodes

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is officially returning to NBC on Sept. 23. This new installment will mark the sixth season of the syndicated afternoon talk show.

Production for this new season will kick off with a roof party atop 30 Rock, the talk show’s iconic New York City-based headquarters. That premiere week fill feature Clarkson performing a “Kellyoke” mashup with My Band Y’All to an audience full of New Yorkers. These will include the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Good Neighbors and Rad Humans, the nicknames given to people who have stepped up to help their communities, many of whom have been interviewed on the NBC show.

During this premiere week and beyond, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will also debut new lounge décor and show segments, such as “What I’m Liking,” which is sponsored by Pilot Pen, Wayfair and Welch’s Zero Sugar Juices. Watch a promo for this new season below:

Guests for this season will include Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove and Zachary Quinto. Additionally, the cast of “Emily In Paris,” including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Camille Razat, and the cast of “Wicked,” including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey, will join in studio.

Over its first five seasons, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has held the top afternoon spot. The series averages 1.3 million daily viewers and has grown consecutively each season. It has also won 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including multiple wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Clarkson serves as an executive producer for the series alongside showrunner Alex Duda. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced by Universal Television and is distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. It’s filmed at 30 Rockefeller from NBC Studios in New York City in front of a live audience of 200. Clarkson’s house band, Y’All, is led by music director Jason Halbert.