Kelly Clarkson crowned Marvel and “Barbie” star Simu Liu her “favorite guest I’ve ever had on this show” Thursday after he cracked a NSFW “Bridgerton” — specifically about his fellow guest, Season 3 star Luke Newton.

It all started with Clarkson asking Newton about whether or not he needs to sensor his mom’s intake of the show, considering “Bridgerton” Season 3 features some increasingly steamy scenes between his character, Colin Bridgerton, and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

“I hear your mom is a ‘Bridgerton’ fan. So is this, like, awkward? Or is it more awkward if she’s not awkward about?” Clarkson asked, hinting towards the series’ much-loved intimate scenes.

Newton revealed that his mom only watches the show with his permission — because she uses his Netflix account.

“Well, I went home to show her a sneaky episode before the release, and we sat down and watched Episode 1, and I thought, ‘I’m safe here, great,’” the actor began. “But I left my Netflix account logged on at home, so I receive a text … ‘I’m with your dad can we watch Ep. 2?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, OK.’ And then later as she gets on to the episodes, I’m not letting her watch it just yet. I need to get really good with the fast-forward button I think. There’s some steaminess.”

That’s when Liu, joining the program to promote “Atlas” and sitting on the other side of the interview couch, chimed in for the first time.

“Oh, interesting,” he said, realizing that Clarkson and Newton were talking about the series’ sex scenes.

“I know, I never think about that, but yeah, just even being a parent, I have two kids, I’m like, ‘I don’t know about that,’” Clarkson told Newton. But Liu was still hung up on the sex scenes.

“How are those? I’ve never done one of those,” he said.

After a pause, Newton said, “We can talk it through after,” indicating backstage.

“OK, what is that? You’re going to show me?” Liu responded, sending Clarkson’s live studio audience into hysterics. “I’m kidding, I’m kidding. He beckoned to the back!”

Clarkson loved every moment of the interaction.

“And just like that, Simu is my favorite guest I’ve ever had on this show,” she said.

Watch the full “Kelly Clarkson Show” segment in the video above.