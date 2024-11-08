Taylor Sheridan’s Horse Riding Competition Series ‘The Last Cowboy’ Returns for Season 5 in November | Exclusive

“The Last Cowboy” is galloping in this fall. The latest season of the competition docuseries will premiere on Nov. 15 on CMT, TheWrap has exclusively learned. It will air on the network at 8 p.m. commercial free.

“Nothing compares to the ‘Run for a Million,’” a man donning a cowboy hat says in the first trailer for this new season. “We’re all waiting for it.”

“It really does call upon the very best of the best,” another man says. Watch the full trailer below.

The docuseries comes from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan and chronicles the Western equine sports of horse reining, cutting and cow horse. All of this reigning and saddling leads up to Sheridan’s “Run for a Million” event, a high stakes competition involving 16 men and women. They’re all competing for the same highly desired prize — $1 million.

“The Last Cowboy” first premiered in 2019. Since then, it’s taken on a life of its own. Every year the showdown draws in thousands of enthusiasts from across the country as they watch the competition in Las Vegas.

The series is produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Elizabeth Ashe and Apryl Richards serving as executive producers. Other executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. Keith Cox and Todd Baynes oversee the production for CMT.

Sheridan’s love of cowboys has made Paramount Global a lot of money. “Yellowstone” launched as the first scripted series for Paramount Network and has gone on to become one of the most widely watched shows on television. The second half of Season 5 will premiere on Sunday. That television juggernaut has already led to multiple spin-offs including “1883” and “1923” on Paramount+. There are also three additional spin-offs in the works: Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell drama “The Madison,” “6666” and “1944.”