Michelle Pfeiffer to Star in and EP Next Taylor Sheridan Series, ‘The Madison’

The “Yellowstone” rumors are true. Michelle Pfeiffer has signed on to star in and executive produce the latest series set in the “Yellowstone” universe, “The Madison.”

Previously titled “2024,” the drama is the third spin-off series set in this particular Taylor Sheridan universe. Described as a study of grief and human connection, it will follow a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” Chris McCarthy, president of Paramount Global co-CEO as well as president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement to press. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

The Emmy-nominated Pfeiffer has been nominated for an Academy Award on three different occasions. The star also won a BAFTA for “Dangerous Liaisons” and a Golden Globe for “The Fabulous Baker Boys.” She is perhaps best known for her role in the cult hit “Scarface” and recently starred in Showtime’s “The First Lady” and can next be seen in “Oh. What. Fun!” for Amazon.

“The Madison” is executive produced by Pfeiffer, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. The series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The first “Yellowstone” spin-off was “1883,” which premiered in 2021 and starred Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It was then followed by the ongoing “1923,” which premiered its first season in 2022 and stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. There are two other spinoffs that have been announced: “6666” and “1944.”

Announced in 2021, “6666” will be set in modern day and follow the Four Sixes Ranch. Finally, the prequel series “1944” is expected to follow the conclusion of “Yellowstone.”