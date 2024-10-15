Stephen Colbert Mocks Studio Audience After Booing Over Trump Medical Records: ‘Do You Really Want to See His X-Rays?’

Stephen Colbert paused the latest episode of “The Late Show” to ask his studio audience an important question: Do you really want to see Donald Trump’s X-rays?

The unexpected interruption came during Colbert’s opening monologue, which started with jokes about Kamala Harris’ recently released medical report. The report states that the Democratic nominee is in “excellent health.”

“It’s great that just the worlds ‘excellent health’ kind of feel like a dig at Donald Trump,” Colbert said. “They should follow that up with ‘can walk up stairs’ and ‘is potty trained.’”

Colbert then pointed out that Donald Trump hasn’t released his medical records yet, which prompted a round of boos from his studio audience. Instead of moving onto his next joke, Colbert laughed to himself. “Do you really want to see his X-rays?”

That was far from the only medical record joke Colbert made on Monday night. The late night host criticized Harris’ note for stating that she works out daily and eats healthy.

“OK, politicians are supposed to be relatable to Americans,” Colbert said. “We do not eat healthy. Has she forgotten the immortal words of Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence? ‘Love that chicken from Popeyes!’”

Colbert also mocked his own health, showing a fake doctor’s note that read “can continue to host ‘The Late Show.’ Maybe sit down for monologue?” He then checked his pulse and quipped “that’s not a bad idea.”

But it wouldn’t be an election season monologue without some more shots at Trump. At 78 years old, Trump is the oldest man to be nominated by a major political party. To counteract this, Colbert said that Trump is doing everything he can to look younger “except blending.” He then showed an image of Trump looking especially orange alongside Senator John Cornyn.

“I’ve got to admit, he does keep a strong border,” Colbert said while zooming in on the area of Trump’s face where his tan stopped. Watch the full video above.