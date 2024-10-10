Kamala Harris Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hurricane Relief ‘Lies’: ‘Have You No Empathy, Man?’

Though she didn’t call him out by name, Kamala Harris didn’t hold back on her feelings about Donald Trump when it comes to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Recently, the former President and current Republican nominee has amplified claims that the government is diverting disaster response funds to aid migrants. He’s also amplified claims that those impacted by Helene are only receiving $750 in assistance and that there are no helicopters to rescue people in North Carolina.

“It’s crude. Have you no empathy, man, for the suffering of other people? Have you know sense of purpose if you purport to be a leader? To understand that being a leader means lifting people up in a time of need and not manipulating them?” Harris said during an interview on Wednesday night on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Earlier in the interview, Harris admitted that she was upset that any politician would use these tragedies to “play political games with these folks, with people who are in the midst of such suffering, loss of life, loss of their homes, loss of normalcy.”

“To tell these lies in a way that is meant to make people distrust the help that is there for them to receive. It just is something we have to say, ‘Look, at some point we have to work together,’” Harris said. The Democratic nominee then went on to praise the leaders who have been working on hurricane relief in a “bipartisan way,” specifically naming North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

“They should be commended,” Harris added.

On a more practical level, Harris also emphasized that anyone who was in the path of Hurricane Milton should evacuate. Harris’ interview aired on Wednesday night, right as the storm was passing over Florida. She also offered words of encouragement to the victims of these two storms.

“To all of those folks in North Carolina and Georgia, please know that FEMA and people on the ground are there to help you. You are entitled to help,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of misinformation. I beseech you, I beg you to please not pay attention to it, because there are a whole lot of folks who are there to give you help and aid in terms of the immediate aftermath and what people need to do in terms of getting through the height of this emergency and this crisis, but also in terms of long-term help. That means applying for it and knowing that the services are there.”

So far, Hurricane Milton has left four dead and millions without power. As the storm just hit Florida, the aftermath will be tallied in the coming days. As for Helene, that storm, which made landfall on Sept. 26, was the deadliest storm to strike the U.S. mainland in almost two decades. As of Oct. 6, 230 people have been confirmed dead and millions are still without power as full towns were destroyed. Watch the full clip above.