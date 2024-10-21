‘The Little Mermaid’ Gets a New Look With Fresh Print From Cyclops | Photos

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is getting a new print from Cyclops Print Works and artist Craig Drake — and you’re going to want to make space on your wall.

Drake, who is known for his highly graphic, Patrick Nagel-inspired pieces, does the same for King Triton’s most precocious daughter. It’s really stunning and can be purchased with the classic title treatment or without. The print, which debuted at this year’s D23, Disney’s fan convention in Anaheim, California, will be available for member preview and presale Tuesday, Oct. 22, with public sale on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PT.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” of course, was written and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker and opened in theaters on Nov. 17, 1989. With original songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, it immediately captured the zeitgeist and ushered in a brand-new golden era of Walt Disney feature animation (that period was so referred to as the Disney Renaissance). The movie would go on to inspire a Broadway musical, multiple Disney theme park shows and attractions, spinoffs and sequels, and just last year a splashy live-action remake directed by Rob Marshall that would make more than $500 million worldwide.

As the song goes: darling it’s better down where it’s wetter.

“Ariel” by Craig Drake is 36” x 24.” The piece with the title treatment is part of a signed and numbered edition of 225 and will set you back $150. The variant, which doesn’t have the title treatment, is part of a signed and numbered edition of only 75. That version will cost $200.

Cyclops/Disney