Before the cold temperatures fully hit for the winter — at least, depending on where you are — Netflix is steaming things up with their latest Christmas movie offering, “The Merry Gentlemen.”
Now streaming, the film is kind of like a Christmassy “Magic Mike,” starring Chad Michael Murray. He plays a bar handyman named Luke who hates city girls, but begrudgingly agrees to dance in a male revue led by city girl Ashley (Britt Robertson), when she needs to save her parents’ bar (the one he works in). He quickly finds that dancing in the show opens him up in more ways that he expected, and the two fall in love.
Naturally, that show has a whole lot of Christmas music for the men to dance to, so we’ve rounded up all the tracks for you.
Here are all the songs in “The Merry Gentlemen”:
- “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” arranged by Vyvyan James Hope-Scott and Rick Cassman
- “It’s Christmas Time” written by Shari Lynn Short and Andrew Richard Burns
- “Safely Home for Christmas” written by Samantha Jane Powell
- “Ding Dong Christmas Song” written by Mark Alberts
- “Around the Table” written by Caitlin Notey and John Robert Rockwell
- “All I Want for Christmas” written by Chris B. Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl and Joseph Hartley
- “Rock’n’Roll Machine” written by Christophe Marie Alai Deschamps and Marc Olivier
- “Christmas Is Here” written by Carter William and Bob Charles
- “Just One Dance” by Jennie Cathcart
- “Two Cookies and a Glass of Milk” written by Carter William and Bob Charles
- “Dance Ye Merry Gentlemen” by David Isaac Feldstein
- “Down the Chimney” written by Remi Koudenov
- “It’s Almost Christmas” written by Daniele Benati, Jacopo Delfini and Renato Podestà
- “Every Christmas” written by Samuel Michael Shrieve and Andrew Nikola Bojanic
- “Christmas Spook” by Vasily Igor
- “Christmas Everyday” by Devyn Rush
- “He’s My Christmas Dream” by Nadia DeLeye
- “Keep Me Warm” written by Samuel Michael Shrieve and Andrew Nikola Bojanic
- “Our Christmas Song” by Antone Foote
- “Jingle Bells Underscore” arranged by Carter William and Bob Charles
- “Here Comes the Snow” written by Chris B. Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl and Wesley Brent Ian
- “Hometown Christmas Eve” written by Chris B. Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl and Connor Bogart O’Brien
- “The Magic of the Season” written by Jamie Dunlap and Wendy Ellen Feldstein
- “Carol of the Bellz” written by Chris B. Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl and Connor Bogart O’Brien
- “Burning in the Snow” written by Chris B. Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl and Stephanie Ann Trivison
- “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” arranged by Geoffrey Peter Gascoyne