Before the cold temperatures fully hit for the winter — at least, depending on where you are — Netflix is steaming things up with their latest Christmas movie offering, “The Merry Gentlemen.”

Now streaming, the film is kind of like a Christmassy “Magic Mike,” starring Chad Michael Murray. He plays a bar handyman named Luke who hates city girls, but begrudgingly agrees to dance in a male revue led by city girl Ashley (Britt Robertson), when she needs to save her parents’ bar (the one he works in). He quickly finds that dancing in the show opens him up in more ways that he expected, and the two fall in love.

Naturally, that show has a whole lot of Christmas music for the men to dance to, so we’ve rounded up all the tracks for you.

Here are all the songs in “The Merry Gentlemen”: