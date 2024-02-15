22-time Grand Slam men’s singles title champion Rafael Nadal and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz are facing off in a new trailer for “The Netflix Slam,” a live tennis match that will stream globally in both English and Spanish on March 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. CT.

The event, which will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, will be hosted by MGM Sports and produced by Full Day Productions. Full Day CEO Dave Chamberlin and Words + Pictures CEO Connor Schell serve as executive producers.

Tennis icons Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe, analyst Prakash Amritraj and host Kay Adams will offer on and off court commentary and play by play. Meanwhile, Feliciano López and David Ferrer will be calling the shots in Spanish markets.

In addition to “The Netflix Slam,” the streamer has dipped its toe into the sports genre with series like “Formula 1: Drive To Survive,” “Full Swing,” “NASCAR: Full Speed,” “Untold,” “Quarterback,” “Tour de France: Unchained,” “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team,” “Six Nations: Full Contact” and more. It also hosted The Netflix Cup in November, a match play golf tournament that brought together drivers from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and golfers from “Full Swing.”

Additionally, Netflix recently struck a $5 billion, 10-year media rights agreement with TKO Group Inc. for WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” That deal will see it become the exclusive home of “Raw” in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Latin America, with additional countries and regions to be added over time, starting in 2025. The deal also includes all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S., including “Raw,” “Smackdown,” “NXT” and live premium events like “WrestleMania,” “SummerSlam” and “Royal Rumble.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has previously said that the company has “not seen a profit path” in “renting big sports,” adding that it would stick to a sports-adjacent programming strategy rather than bidding for live sports rights.

Check out the full trailer for “The Netflix Slam” in the video above.