Netflix will host its first live sports event this November.

“The Netflix Cup” will pair up drivers from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and golfers from “Full Swing” as they compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course on the Las Vegas Strip. The event will stream live on Netflix beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14, ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The official logline is as follows: “In a clash of wheels and irons, four pairs consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.”

Current participants in “The Netflix Cup” include Formula 1 Drivers Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari), while the roster of PGA Tour golfers is made up of Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” Netflix Nonfiction Sports VP Gabe Spitzer said in a statement. “’The Netflix Cup’ will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

“The continued success of ‘Drive to Survive’ has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” Las Vegas Grand Prix chief commercial officer Emily Prazer added. “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”

The event marks the streamer’s third livestream, following “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” in March and the live “Love Is Blind” Season 4 reunion in April, which faltered when fans were met with a Netflix crash.

“The PGA Tour is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience,” PGA Tour Media and Gaming SVP Norb Gambuzza said. “New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through ‘Full Swing’ and ‘Drive to Survive,’ and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”

“The Wynn Golf Club has hosted a number of unique matchups over the years and ‘The Netflix Cup’ will be an incredible addition to the storied history of the course,” Wynn Las Vegas President Steve Weitman said. “This tournament will showcase a tremendous roster of talent, competing on the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

The special will be produced by Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions (Connor Schell and David Chamberlin).