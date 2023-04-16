Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” Season 4 live reunion was delayed for over an hour during its expected airtime.

While “Love Is Blind” fans expected to watch Season 4 couples rehash drama on Sunday’s live reunion, eager viewers were instead met with a Netflix crash. “Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!” Netflix tweeted at 5:02 PM PT, just minutes after the live reunion was expected to begin. As of over an hour into the start of the special, the event had not begun livestreaming for many.

The delayed start frustrated many “LIB” fans, even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted, “Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her,” and “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson, who tweeted “@Netflix did you try unplugging it then plugging it back in.”

Even Blockbuster shaded the streamer for its technological difficulties, tweeting “Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.” Competing streaming services Peacock and Hulu also made their feelings clear.

“We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion,” Bravo TV tweeted.

The live reunion, which was expected to revisit the season’s most memorable moments and reveal how each couple’s relationship played out since the wedding day, marks the streamer’s first live event for the “Love Is Blind” franchise, following in the footsteps of comedian Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” live Netflix special, which premiered in March.

It is unknown when the reunion will be available for users to stream. Last heard, some Netflix subscribers will be able to see it live, but it’s not working everywhere.

Next year’s 2024 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix after streaming on Netflix’s YouTube channel during the 2023 awards season.

Check out more reactions for the delayed “Love Is Blind” live reunion below:

Us waiting for #LoveIsBlindLIVE to load pic.twitter.com/Ky3NJqPYAu — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) April 17, 2023

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

Been on my couch for the last 30 years, waiting for this love is blind reunion! This is a mess! #LoveisBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/ztJMG4DZLK — Karamo (@Karamo) April 17, 2023

We’ve been waiting too long. This is a CRIME. — McGruff The Crime Dog® (@McGruffatNCPC) April 17, 2023

why do i feel like we’re waiting for brett to get his pants tailored rn? — Camping World (@CampingWorld) April 17, 2023

BREAKING: Netflix says to check your mail for a DVD copy of the LIVE reunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/3WRiqSTcXx — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

Someone from @netflix needs to call @Andy because his live reunions are never 40 minutes late! See if he can solve this lol or just move the show over to Bravo real quick lol #loveislate — Kendra Douglas WESH (@Kendra_Melinda) April 17, 2023