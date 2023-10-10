‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Opts for Taped Reunion After Livestream Fiasco

Netflix is learning their lesson from its livestream fiasco during the “Love Is Blind” Season 4 reunion, and is instead opting for a prerecorded reunion for the reality dating show’s fifth installment.

The Season 5 reunion will launch on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on Netflix. The special episode will reconvene this season’s tumultuous relationships to reveal which couples are still together, as well as break down the stirring discoveries made throughout the season and past its airing.

The streamer leaned into its past mistakes in a self-deprecating teaser, in which a staffer crossed out the “live” from a poster that said “live reunion today.”

Watch it above.

“It’s not live, but it is unmissable,” the teaser reads.

After Netflix’s first live event, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” went off without a hitch in early March, the streamer announced it would be live streaming the “Love Is Blind” Season 4 finale on Sunday, April 16. However, the event quickly faltered when fans were met with a Netflix crash.

“Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!” Netflix tweeted at minutes after the live reunion was expected to begin. The program continued to glitch, with some viewers unable to access the reunion until the next day.

After the incident, Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters said the delay was caused by a “bug,” and assured subscribed the streamer has the appropriate capabilities for live streaming content.

“From a technical perspective, we’ve got the infrastructure,” Peters said during the streamer’s earning call in April. “We had just a bug that we introduced, actually, when we implemented some changes to try and improve live streaming performance after the last live broadcast Chris Rock in March and we just didn’t see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put sort of multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch ‘Love is Blind.’”