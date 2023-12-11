Netflix is bringing tennis to Vegas for one day only: On Monday, the streaming giant announced “The Netflix Slam,” a live tennis exhibition that will feature Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The match-up will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on March 3, 2024.

Nadal, who was previously ranked the number 1 tennis player in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 209 weeks, said he is looking forward to the event.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world. I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Alcaraz, currently the number 2 ranked player by the ATP, also expressed his excitement. “I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

Gabe Spitzer, the Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, said of the event, “I’m thrilled that with ‘The Netflix Slam,’ we can give our global audience an opportunity to watch two tennis greats battle each other in a one-of-a-kind live event.”

“A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other actions, promises to be a live show fans won’t want to miss,” he continued.

“The Netflix Slam” is produced by Full Day Productions. Tickets for the event start at $88 and go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. PST. Club and Seat License members will have access to a pre-sale on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m PST, and members of MGM Rewards, AXS, and Premier Live can access a pre-sale on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. PST to 10 p.m. PST.