‘The Night Agent’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Night Agent” has returned with many new faces. Now that Peter Sutherland is officially a night agent, he must take on a new conspiracy mission with a new team.
Gabriel Basso will pick up the action, starring as Peter, and Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose. Though the couple ended their relationship at the end of Season 1, when Rose hears Peter is in trouble, she jumps at the opportunity to rekindle their relationship.
Because this season follows Peter on a new mission, several members of the original cast will not be back for Season 2, though, including Hong Chau and Robert Patrick.
Keep reading for the full cast and character guide.
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland
At the end of Season 1, Peter Sutherland, a low level FBI agent, was officially named a night agent. This season he puts his skills to the test to find a mole who betrayed Peter during a Night Action mission and nearly got him killed.
Basso is also known for his role as J.D. Vance in “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Juror #2.”
Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
Peter and Rose’s relationship came to a halt after he left for his next mission at the end of Season 1. Rose went back to California but when she hears Peter could be in danger she reunites with him.
Buchanan has also starred in “The New Legends of Monkey” and the New Zealand series “Filthy Rich.”
Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver
Catherine Weaver is a seasoned member of the Night Action investigative program. Weaver closely supervises the new recruit, Peter, as he navigates this new role.
Warren has previously starred in the HBO drama series “The Leftovers” and Apple TV’s “Dickinson.”
Brittany Snow as Alice
Alice is Peter’s partner-in-crime for his first assignment as a night agent. Snow is best known for her roles in “Pitch Perfect,” “John Tucker Must Die” and “Hairspray.”
Arienne Mandi as Noor
Noor is an aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York. While she is working her way up the ladder, she has her sights on classified information that could change her and her family’s lives.
Mandi recently starred in the Showtime series “The L Word” and guest starred on “Hawaii Five-O” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe
Jacob Monroe is a high-power businessman with deep international connections. Peter works closely with Monroe. Herthum has also starred on “Westworld,” “Hacks” and “The Peripheral.”
Berto Colon as Solomon
Solomon is a former marine, who serves as the right-hand man to a powerful businessman. He will do everything in his power to protect his client. Colon is best known for his work on “Orange Is the New Black” and “Power Book II: Ghost.”
Michael Malarkey as Markus
Markus is a no-nonsense military leader. His uncle is a dictator targeted and convicted in the Hague for his previous war crimes. Malarkey starred as Lorenzo ‘Enzo’ St. John in “The Vampire Diaries” and is also known for his roles in “The Oath,” “Big Sky” and “Westworld.”
Navid Negahban as Abbas
Navid Negahban has previously appeared in “24,” “Homeland” and “Legion.”