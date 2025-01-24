‘The Night Agent’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Night Agent” has returned with many new faces. Now that Peter Sutherland is officially a night agent, he must take on a new conspiracy mission with a new team.

Gabriel Basso will pick up the action, starring as Peter, and Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose. Though the couple ended their relationship at the end of Season 1, when Rose hears Peter is in trouble, she jumps at the opportunity to rekindle their relationship.

Because this season follows Peter on a new mission, several members of the original cast will not be back for Season 2, though, including Hong Chau and Robert Patrick.

Keep reading for the full cast and character guide.