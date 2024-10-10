‘The Office’ Spinoff Adds Tim Key, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Alex Edelman to Main Cast

“The Office” spinoff cast continues to grow.

The upcoming Peacock series is adding Alex Edelman, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Tim Key to its main cast, with Eric Rahill as a co-star. The still-untitled spinoff stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impaccitore as its leads.

Additionally, Ikumelo, Edelman and Rahill are writers for the series. Edelman is off an Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special Emmy win for his HBO comedy special, while Ikumelo won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme BAFTA Award for “Black Ops.”

The newly announced cast members also join Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei and Ramona Young. This trio was uniquely announced through the Palisadian-Post based in the Pacific Palisades, California, as the three actors had been shadowing the reporters at the paper in prep for the show.

There remain some unknowns surrounding the new series, but one concrete fact is that it’s set at a newspaper rather than a paper company. It’ll be set in the same universe as the original show – which saw a documentary crew following the day-to-day lives of employees at a paper company called Dunder Mifflin.

Here’s the official logline of the new show: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Greg Daniels — who handled the original series — is back developing the spinoff with Michael Koman. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original U.K. version of the show, are also onboard as executive producers.