‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow Team Up in Brutal Season 2 Trailer | Video

After a season dedicated to a game of cat and mouse, Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow are teaming up in the first trailer for “The Old Man” Season 2. The FX drama is set to premiere on Sept. 12.

“This was a warning. The next time you aren’t going to see it coming.” Those loaded words from Bridges’ Dan Chase and a pointed gun kick off this first look into the upcoming season.

The trailer then sets the stakes of this season, explaining that FBI agent Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) has been abducted by a powerful Afghan tribal leader. The only problem is Emily has both Chase and Harold Harper (Lithgow) — a ruthless former CIA agent and a former FBI Assistant Director, respectfully — as her potential fathers. As Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” plays, the camera pans across the Afghanistan desert as Emily’s tortured screams can be heard.

“What kind of trouble will this cause him?” a man asks of Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban) asks.

“The devastating kind,” Chase responds.

The trailer then jumps between shots of Chase aiming his gun, Harper looking at his old uniform, the Pentagon, people speeding on motorcycles, Amy Brenneman holding back vicious dogs and several gun fights. “When you put blood on the ground to protect something, to avenge someone, to show somebody you love them, there’s no going back from it,” Chase says in the trailer’s final moments.

Watch the full video below:

Set after the events of Season 1, this season will follow Chase and Harper as they team up to save Emily from the dangerous leader, Hamzad. But this time around the twist is all three men are claiming her as their daughter, which causes Emily to spiral into “an identity crisis that has dire implications,” a press release for the series reads. Think of it as “Mama Mia!” but with a lot more murder. As Chase and Harper fight their way to Emily, Hamzad must make a series of decisions that could forever doom his family and village.

Additionally, the FX original stars Jacqueline Antaramian as Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor Khadija, Amy Brenneman as Chase’s unlikely ally Zoe McDonald and Gbenga Akinnagbe as a special ops contractor by the name of Julian Carson. The critically acclaimed drama is up for two Emmys for its first season, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bridges as well as Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour).

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” is created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. Both serve as executive producers alongside Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Bridges, David Schiff, Craig Silverstein and Jon Watts. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

The first two episodes of “The Old Man” Season 2 premiere on FX on Sept. 12 with new episodes premiering weekly. Episodes will be able to stream the following day on Hulu.