‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Menaces Gotham in Comic-Con Trailer | Video

Crime in Gotham City looks out of control, if the first trailer for HBO’s “The Penguin,” released Saturday during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H, is any guide.

Star Collin Farrell didn’t appear at the panel in person, but he piped in via video for a virtual appearance. Soon after the trailerAnd now you can watch the trailer yourself below:

Following the trailer, Farrell encountered some technical difficulties thinking no one could hear him. (It was actually moderator Josh Horowitz’s mic that went out.)

During the discussion, co-star Cristin Milioti revealed she used to pretend as a kid that she was the riddler’s daughter when she played.

Set in the same universe as Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” “The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

Created by Lauren LeFranc and executive produced by Matt Reeves, the upcoming series takes place after the events of 2022’s “The Batman” and zooms in on Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, as well as Gotham’s criminal underground.

As well as Reeves and LeFranc, the series is executive produced by Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Craig Zobel, Daniel Pipski and Bill Carraro. Zobel also directs the first three episodes of the limited series.

“The Penguin” is based on the DC characters that were originally created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger and is produced Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Both 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions are under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.