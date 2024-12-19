HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ Contributed Nearly $135 Million to New York City Economy

The Penguin may be one of Batman’s greatest villains, but it turns out Oswald Cobblepot is a hero for New York City’s economy.

According to the Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment, the HBO series contributed over 134.7 million during filming, citing internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery.

That investment included over $73 million in wages to more than 2,200 local cast and crew, $60.8 million in local economic activity, $6.3 million on location fees and permits, $5.4 million on props and set dressing, $5.3 million on transportation and car rentals, $2.1 million on local catering and $1.5 million on hotels and lodging.

The drama, which filmed for 112 days around New York, including all five NYC boroughs, as well as in Westchester County and on Long Island, earned the “Made in NY” production title – an honor granted only to projects filmed 75% or more in New York.

“We are over the moon that The Penguin was predominantly shot in NYC, contributing to the city’s multi-billion dollar film and TV economic engine by supporting local businesses and providing jobs for New Yorkers,” NYC MOME Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman said in a statement. “While filming on our city’s streets, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television were able to skillfully bring Gotham to life with all the grit, darkness and intensity required.”

“The Penguin reinforced a fundamental fact about the impact of the film and television industry: when production arrives in New York or any city, it means more jobs for local workers, more investments in local businesses, and more growth for local economies,” Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin added. “This doesn’t happen by accident – it takes a brilliant cast and crew matched with smart incentives by policymakers from Long Island to Buffalo. When you get that combination, you see iconic characters walking the streets of Gotham, and you see more New Yorkers on the job, bringing visionary ideas to life.”

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “The Penguin” picks up after the conclusion of feature superhero reboot “The Batman,” exploring how Oswald Cobblepot rose to power to become the iconic villian.

The spin-off stars Colin Farrell in the titular role, as well as Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, as well as Craig Zobel, who directs the first two episodes. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer under the 6th & Idaho banner, with Rafi Crohn as co-executive producer.