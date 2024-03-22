Max has dropped the first teaser for “The Penguin,” its Colin Farrell-starring prequel series set in the Batman DC universe.

“When I was a kid, there was a gangster, real old school type. Rex Calabrese. He was a big deal,” a seated Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, ominously says in this first teaser. “He helped people. He saw you on the street, he’d go up to you.”

Oz then recounts that when he was a teenager, Rex Calabrese died with a cigar in his hand. To celebrate him, his neighborhood through a parade. “It wasn’t fancy but it was a gesture, a show of love of what he meant,” Oz continues. As he talks, the video cuts between shots of people unlatching knives, shooting at passing cars and screaming.

“Can you imagine to be remembered like that?” Oz concludes as the eerie music swells. Watch the teaser above.

Created by Lauren LeFranc and executive produced by Matt Reeves, the upcoming series takes place after the events of 2022’s “The Batman” and zooms in on Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, as well as Gotham’s criminal underground.

The eight-episode series is set to debut this fall on the streamer. In addition to Farrell, the series stars Cristin Milioti (“Fargo,” “Made for Love”) as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown (“Billions,” “Dexter: New Blood”) as Salvatore Maroni and Michael Zegen (“Rescue Me,” “Boardwalk Empire”) as Alberto Falcone. Additionally, the series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

As well as Reeves and LeFranc, the series is executive produced by Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Craig Zobel, Daniel Pipski and Bill Carraro. Zobel also directs the first three episodes of the limited series.

“The Penguin” is based on the DC characters that were originally created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger and is produced Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Both 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions are under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.