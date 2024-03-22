‘The Penguin’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Snarls in Max’s ‘The Batman’ Sequel Series | Video

The eight-episode series is set to premiere this fall

Max has dropped the first teaser for “The Penguin,” its Colin Farrell-starring prequel series set in the Batman DC universe.

“When I was a kid, there was a gangster, real old school type. Rex Calabrese. He was a big deal,” a seated Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, ominously says in this first teaser. “He helped people. He saw you on the street, he’d go up to you.”

Oz then recounts that when he was a teenager, Rex Calabrese died with a cigar in his hand. To celebrate him, his neighborhood through a parade. “It wasn’t fancy but it was a gesture, a show of love of what he meant,” Oz continues. As he talks, the video cuts between shots of people unlatching knives, shooting at passing cars and screaming.

“Can you imagine to be remembered like that?” Oz concludes as the eerie music swells. Watch the teaser above.

Colin Farrell The Penguin Max
Read Next
'The Penguin' to Restart Production After Thanksgiving

Created by Lauren LeFranc and executive produced by Matt Reeves, the upcoming series takes place after the events of 2022’s “The Batman” and zooms in on  Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, as well as Gotham’s criminal underground.

The eight-episode series is set to debut this fall on the streamer. In addition to Farrell, the series stars Cristin Milioti (“Fargo,” “Made for Love”) as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown (“Billions,” “Dexter: New Blood”) as Salvatore Maroni and Michael Zegen (“Rescue Me,” “Boardwalk Empire”) as Alberto Falcone. Additionally, the series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

As well as Reeves and LeFranc, the series is executive produced by Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Craig Zobel, Daniel Pipski and Bill Carraro. Zobel also directs the first three episodes of the limited series.

“The Penguin” is based on the DC characters that were originally created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger and is produced Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Both 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions are under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Read Next
Clancy Brown Joins 'The Penguin' Spinoff as Salvatore Maroni

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.