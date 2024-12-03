Noah Centineo’s ‘The Recruit’ Returns With Season 2 in January, First Look

At long last, “The Recruit” is coming back. Season 2 of the action dramedy starring Noah Centineo will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 30, 2025.

The series follows Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a man who just started working for the CIA as a lawyer. Most of Season 1 involved him grappling with a dangerous Eastern European asset as he got sucked further into the world of international politics. This time around, Owen will be pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea — but the more he works the case, the more he realizes there may be a bigger threat inside the Agency itself.

“Owen rolls into this season basically screwed. Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley told TUDUM. “He might go to prison. Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke.”

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in “Yhe Recruit” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens in “Yhe Recruit” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane, Jesse Collin as Dodge in “Yhe Recruit” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Recruit. (L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun Kim in “Yhe Recruit” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“Owen’s headspace is complete chaos. He has just witnessed Max — the former CIA asset whom he almost died multiple times trying to protect — get shot by her daughter Nichka. Owen is wondering how in the hell he is going to survive the next few seconds of his life,” Centineo added.

This season, Centineo will be joined by Teo Yoo (“Past Lives”). Other series regulars include Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker and Vondie Curtis-Hall. Additional key cast members in Season 2 are Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion.

Altogether, there will be six hourlong episodes in Season 2. In addition to Hawley, who writes and directs this season, Maya Goldsmith, George Ghanem, Brian Oh, Sue Chung and Hadi Deeb wrote Season 2, while Julian Holmes, Jessica Yu, Viet Nguyen and John Hyams served as its directors. This season was executive produced by Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol and Julian Holmes in addition to Hawley.

“The Recruit” first premiered in December of 2022 to so-so reviews. Though Centineo was praised for his charming performance, the drama was criticized for feeling generic for the genre. Still, it was well-watched on Netflix, leading to a Season 2 renewal.