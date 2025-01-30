‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Final Season to Premiere in March | Video

Praise the heavens, we have a premiere date for the fourth and final season of “The Righteous Gemstones.” The Danny McBride comedy will premiere on HBO and Max on March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

This first look at the upcoming season starts with Uncle Baby Billy’s (Walton Goggins) latest desperate grasp at relevance: “Teenjus,” a young adult show about teenage Jesus.

“That’s not how you combine words,” Jesse (McBride) says during Baby Billy’s pitch meeting. “I’ve got it: Use the J from Jesus, shorten teen. You call him Jeen.”

“Ain’t nobody gonna call Jesus Jeen!” Baby Billy fires back.

And with that, “The Righteous Gemstones” is off on its last, deeply irreverent season. The teaser also offers several glimpses into the lives of the rest of the Gemstones. Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and his best friend Keefe (Tony Cavalero) debut their own rainbow-colored Bible, BJ (Tim Baltz) has taken up pole dancing to Judy’s (Edi Patterson) delight and Jesse is now way too into graphic war reenactments.

But what about Eli (John Goodman)? The Gemstone patriarch has fully checked out from his church and family, or as Jesse puts it, is “wasting away in Margaritaville.” Watch the first teaser for this new season below:

Danny McBride’s comedy about a dysfunctional family of televangelists first premiered in 2019. Though the series has never been an awards hit, only securing four Emmy nominations over its run, it has maintained its status as one of the most outrageous pure comedies currently on television. There’s very little soul searching on “Righteous Gemstones,” just endless jaw-dropping lines from Edi Patterson and the deepest V-necks Adam DeVine can find.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Season 4 stars Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

“The Righteous Gemstones” was created and written by McBride, who also directs and executive produces this season. Jody Hill, David Gordon Green and Jonathan Watson also direct and executive produce Season 4, with John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James serving as EPs. David Brightbill serves as a producer, and Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas and Patterson are consulting producers.