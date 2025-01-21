‘The Rookie’ Preview: Chen Trauma Dumps After a Familiar Face Returns | Video

This week’s “The Rookie” brings a new complication for Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O’Neil), just as their post-break up relationship is making its way back to lighthearted banter — and playful bets.

Speaking of bets, Jasmine Matthews is back in tonight’s new episode, “Out of Pocket,” as Rachel Hall. If you need a refresher, no big surprise, a lot has changed since we last saw the character! Rachel was last seen about five years ago in Season 2, when she had a romance with Tim. The pair met in the episode “The Bet,” after Chen made a bet with her then-T.O. Bradford that she could find a good match for him. She won that bet when Bradford and Rachel hit it off, sparking a relationship that spanned several episodes until her surprising exit.

A friend of Chen’s from college, Rachel was Bradford’s first big romance after the fallout from his traumatic split with his ex-wife and the pair shared a sweet relationship throughout the bulk of Season 2. Her exit didn’t offer much closure — she moved across country for a dream gig but they never officially broke up, so her return offers an opportunity to tie off one of the series’ more notable loose ends.

It also stirs the pot just as Bradford and Chen are finding their footing. So far, Season 6 has been lobbing conflicts at all the show’s big couples. Of course, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are dealing with her dangerous ex-husband on the lose after his Season 6 finale prison breakout. Elsewhere, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is anxious about Angela’s (Alyssa Diaz) handsome colleague Detective Graham (Ivan Hernandez) after he overheard Graham confess to lusting after Angela while reviewing evidence. And last week’s episode brought some conflict for Nyla (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith), as their careers continue to come into conflict. Now, Rachel’s return could prove yet another obstacle for Chen and Bradford to overcome.

New episodes of “The Rookie” air Tuesdays on ABC.