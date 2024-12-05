Second ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Series in the Works at ABC

A new spinoff series for “The Rookie” is in the works at ABC, TheWrap has learned.

The show, which is currently in early development at Lionsgate Television and 20th Television, will stick to the cop world found in “The Rookie,” unlike its previous spinoff series “The Rookie: Feds,” which centered on oldest rookie (played by Niecy Nash-Betts) in the FBI Academy.

Set in Washington state, the series will follow “a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act,” per the official logline.

“The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley will write the new spinoff series, which will be co-produced by Lionsgate Television and 20th Television. Hawley will also executive produce alongside “The Rookie” star Nathan Fillion as well as “The Rookie” EPs Michelle Chapman and Bill Norcross.

“The Rookie” is currently headed into its seventh season at ABC, which will debut Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, after the third season of “Will Trent” launches at 8 p.m. and “High Potential” returns at 9 p.m.

The show’s first spinoff series, “The Rookie: Feds,” launched in September 2022, and was subsequently canceled after just one season in fall 2023. Created by Alexi Hawley and showrunner Terence Paul Winter, “The Rookie: Feds” followed former guidance counselor Simone (Nash-Betts), who becomes the oldest rookie in the agency as she joins the FBI as an agent. It also starred Felix Solis, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers.

By the end of 2023, Lionsgate completed its acquisition of “The Rookie” producer eOne, with Lionsgate Television absorbing and extending Hawley’s overall deal.

Hawley also has a new hostage recovery series, titled “The Envoy,” in development at Lionsgate Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney TV Studios, with Lionsgate Television serving as the lead producer. In August, “The Envoy” landed at Disney-owned streamer Hulu.

Deadline first reported the news.