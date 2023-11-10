‘The Rookie: Feds’ Canceled at ABC After 1 Season

“The Rookie: Feds” has been canceled after one season at ABC.

The drama series, which first premiered in September 2022, stars Niecy Nash-Betts as former guidance counselor Simone, who becomes the oldest rookie in the agency as she joins the FBI as an agent. As Simone hones her skills and trusts her intuition, she proves her skeptics wrong, including Special Agent Matthew Garza, played by Felix Solis.

Created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who also served as showrunner for the freshman show, “The Rookie: Feds” rounded out its cast with Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers. In Oct. 2022, the network added nine episodes to the spin-off series, bringing Season 1 episode count to 22.

The news to axe the drama series comes as the network also decided not to move forward with “The Good Doctor” spin-off “The Good Lawyer,” which was set to be led by Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

“The Good Lawyer” first aired its backdoor pilot during the spring season of the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama, and has been on the bubble alongside “The Rookie: Feds.”

As the entertainment industry gets back on its feet following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike on Wednesday, decisions on “The Good Lawyer” and “The Rookie: Feds” were looming, with ABC axing “Home Economics” after three seasons in late September.

The only 2023 pilot to get a series order at the network was “High Potential,” which is set to star Kaitlin Olson. Based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” the drama series centers on “a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective,” per the official logline.

“High Potential” is now slated to launch in fall 2024.