‘The Rookie’ Adds 2 New Rookies to Season 7

“The Rookie” Season 7 is welcoming Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine as the ABC police drama’s newest recruits.

The pair, who will appear as recurring guest stars, will portray Seth, an LAPD rookie who seems like the ideal police officer, but whom the job’s quick, decisive action doesn’t come naturally to, and Miles, a Texas transfer who’s considered a rookie despite being a two-year veteran of the force.

“The Rookie” marks Keleher’s TV debut. The actor recently starred in the play “Fatherland” at The Fountain Theatre and will join the cast when it heads Off-Broadway this fall.

Augustine’s notable roles include Muhammad Ali in “Godfather of Harlem” and Clay in “All American.” His other credits include “Swagger,” “Shameless,”

“Criminal Minds,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Cloak & Dagger” and “Queen Sugar.”

Keleher is represented by SDB Parters and Liberman Zerman Management, while Augustine is repped by Greene Talent and Zero Gravity Management.

“The Rookie” will debut midseason along with “Will Trent” and the farewell season of “The Conners.” The premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

The series is a co-production between Lionsgate Television, which serves as the lead studio and international distributor, and ABC Signature, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

Seasons 1 through 6 of “The Rookie” are available to stream now on Hulu.