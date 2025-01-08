‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Rookie” Season 7 is finally here. Starring Nathan Fillion as the LAPD’s oldest one-time rookie, John Nolan, who joined the force at the age of 40, “The Rookie” is coming off of its biggest season yet, set to deliver a larger episode count after the strike-shortened Season 6. It’s also arriving weekly at an all new hour.

It was once again an extra-long wait for new episodes after the series skipped the typical fall release in favor of a midseason premiere, but Alexi Hawley’s hit procedural is finally back. Alongside Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore and Jenna Dewan are all back for Season 6, alongside newcomers Patrick Keleher, Deric Augustine and Ivan Hernandez.

For everything you need to know about when and where to watch “The Rookie” Season 7, read on.

When does “The Rookie” Season 7 premiere?

“The Rookie” Season 7 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

New episodes will premiere in a new timeslot on Tuesdays at 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET.

Season 7 Release Schedule:

ABC has only revealed episode details for the first two Season 7 episodes, which you can find below. We’ll continue to update as new episode details are revealed:

S.7 Ep.1: “The Shot” – Jan. 7 “Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.”

S.7 Ep. 2: “The Watcher” – Jan. 14 “The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies.”



Where is “The Rookie” Season 7 streaming?

New episodes of “The Rookie” will be available to watch live on ABC.

Season 7 episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-6 are also streaming on Hulu.