‘The Simpsons’ Millhouse Voice Actor Pamela Hayden Retires After 35 Years

One of the long-running stars on “The Simpsons” is retiring. Pamela Hayden, best known for voicing Millhouse, is stepping away from the series after 35 years.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to retire from ‘The Simpsons’ to pursue other creative outlets. Thanks to everyone for their love and support!” Hayden said in a statement.

To celebrate all that she’s done for the show, Fox’s Animation Domination block released a video praising the voice actor. “People are always saying what a nerd [Millhouse] is. But one thing that I love about Millhouse is he’s always getting knocked down but he keeps getting up,” Hayden says in the video. “I love the little guy. It’s this wonderful analogy for life.” Watch the full tribute to Hayden’s work below:

In addition to voicing Millhouse, Harden voiced Rod Flanders, Jimbo Jones and several other characters in Fox’s long-running animated comedy. “The Simpsons” isn’t the only animated project on Hayden’s resume. She also provided voice acting work on the video game “Lego Dimensions” and on the series “Pound Puppies” and “Lloyd in Space.”

Millhouse has a long history with “The Simpsons.” In fact, his first appearance took place while the property was still airing as a cartoon short series on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” The character who would become Bart’s best friend debuted in the 1988 commercial for Butterfinger.

“The Simpsons” first premiered in 1989. Since then, it has become the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. It’s spawned a movie in 2007, “The Simpsons Movie” and has won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and two Peabody Awards.