‘The Sims’ Movie Lands at Amazon MGM Studios From ‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron

“The Sims” are coming to the big screen.

A movie based on the popular gaming franchise is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, Electronic Arts confirmed on Tuesday. “Loki” director Kate Herron will direct from a script that she co-wrote with Briony Redman. LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment will produce alongside Electronic Arts’s “The Sims” team. Herron and Redman will executive produce.

While the synopsis of the movie hasn’t been revealed, the games were life simulation games that first debuted in 2000. They served as a spin-off of the popular game “SimCity,” which came out back in 1989. You take control of characters (the titular Sims) and guide them through their life. The most recent expansion pack, “The Sims 4: Lovestruck,” was released earlier this year.

Herron, in addition to helming the entire first season of the critically acclaimed Marvel Studios series “Loki,” has directed episodes of “Sex Education,” “The Last of Us” and “Doctor Who.” “The Sims” will be her feature directorial debut.

