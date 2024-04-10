Margot Robbie to Produce ‘Monopoly’ Movie for Lionsgate and Hasbro

Lionsgate and Hasbro have signed a deal with LuckyChap, the award-winning production company headed by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, to produce “Monopoly,” a motion picture in development based on the legendary classic board game, the companies announced at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Hasbro Entertainment will also produce.

Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game through its recent acquisition of eOne, which was completed in December 2023. “Monopoly,” which has achieved a staggering 99% global awareness, is the world’s most popular board game brand, having sold nearly half a billion copies across more than 100 countries since its inception in 1935.

Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement: “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join ‘Monopoly’ with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

“’Monopoly’ is a top property – pun fully intended,” LuckyChap added. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

Zev Foreman, Head of Film for Hasbro Entertainment, added: “As one of the most iconic games in the world, ‘Monopoly’ provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities. We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

James Myers is overseeing “Monopoly” on behalf of the studio. Robert Melnik led the studio’s dealmaking.

LuckyChap most recently produced “Barbie,” the Oscar-winning hit that has taken in over $1.4 billion worldwide at the global box office, as well as Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn” and the upcoming release “My Old Ass,” a hit at Sundance starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella.