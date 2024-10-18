‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to Air Special Broadcast After ‘Sunday Night Football’ in November

NBC will air a special edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after a November edition of “Sunday Night Football” next month.

“The Tonight Show” will broadcast on NBC after the Nov. 17 matchup between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts, with local news airing in between the conclusion of “SNF” and the start of “The Tonight Show.”

The special edition of the late night show will feature a star-studded lineup of guests, including Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan and Pharrell Williams.

While Fallon’s “Tonight Show” has previously aired special episodes on Sundays, including in 2019 when it similarly aired five broadcasts after “Sunday Night Football” games, Fallon hasn’t hosted the show on a Sunday recently.

“Every time we get the opportunity to work with our friends at NBC Sports, it’s something we look forward to,” showrunner Chris Miller said in a Friday statement. “We can’t wait to bring our show to fans of ‘Sunday Night Football.’ It’s going to be a must-watch night of TV.”

“What a great night of entertainment with a special episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ following ‘Sunday Night Football,’” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella added. “Jimmy and the show have been great collaborators with NBC Sports over the years.”

In June, Fallon renewed his deal with NBCUniversal to remain on as host of “The Tonight Show” through 2028 and recently celebrated his 10th anniversary leading the late night franchise after taking it over in May 2014. Fallon also hosts “Password” and “That’s My Jam” for the network.

“The Tonight Show” marks the longest-running talk show on TV, and is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B in New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Center.