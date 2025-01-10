‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The Traitors” is back for another season of betrayal, treachery and murder.

Season 3 of the competition show will once again welcome game players — including “Survivor” alum Carolyn Wiger and Tony Vlachos — as well as reality royalty from “The Bachelor” and “Real Housewives” franchises, including former “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, “The Traitors” will host the new contestants at a castle in the Scottish Highlands as the players are dividing into traitors and faithfuls and work alongside one another to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

For the full breakdown on when new episodes of “The Traitors” debut on Peacock, see below.

When Does ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Premiere?

Season 3 of “The Traitors” premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock with its first three episodes.

When Do New Episodes of ‘The Traitors’ Drop?

New episodes release every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock, with the Season 3 finale dropping Thursday, March 6.

Full ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule:

Season 3 Episode 1 – Thursday, Jan. 9

Season 3 Episode 2 – Thursday, Jan. 9

Season 3 Episode 3 – Thursday, Jan. 9

Season 3 Episode 4 – Thursday, Jan. 16

Season 3 Episode 5 – Thursday, Jan. 23

Season 3 Episode 6 – Thursday, Jan. 30

Season 3 Episode 7 – Thursday, Feb. 6

Season 3 Episode 8 – Thursday, Feb. 13

Season 3 Episode 9 – Thursday, Feb. 20

Season 3 Episode 10 – Thursday, Feb. 27

Season 3 Episode 11 – Thursday, March 6

Who is in “The Traitors” Season 3?

This season’s roster includes Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”)Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Britney Haynes (“Big Brother”), Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”), Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”), Ciara Miller (“Summer House”), Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”), Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), Dylan Efron (“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”), Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”), Jeremy Collins (“Survivor”), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal family), Nikki Garcia (professional wrestler), Rob Mariano (“Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal Island”), Robyn Dixon (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”) and Wells Adams (“Bachelor in Paradise”).

Has ‘The Traitors’ Been Renewed for Season 4?

Yes. After “The Traitors” Season 2 saw unprecedented success, Peacock renewed “The Traitors” for Season 4 and Season 5 in 2024.

Watch the ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Trailer: