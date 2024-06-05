“Vanderpump Rules” heel Tom Sandoval will join actor and model (and Britney Spears’ ex-husband) Sam Asghari and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause for the third season of Peacock’s “The Traitors,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

Produced by Studio Lambert, the reality series is set in a remote island in the Scottish Highlands. Five-time Emmy nominated host Alan Cumming guides 21 “larger than life” personalities as they compete in a series of missions with a goal of earning up to $250,000.

The snag, of course, is that a band of “Traitors” are embedded within the cash of “Faithfuls,” and their objective is to “murder” the cast members one by one and claim the cash for themselves.

The cast also includes Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”), Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Britney Haynes (“Big Brother”), Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”), Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”), Ciara Miller (“Summer House”), Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”), Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), Dylan Efron (“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”), Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”), Jeremy Collins (“Survivor”), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal family), Nikki Garcia (professional wrestler), Rob Mariano (“Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal Island”), Robyn Dixon (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”), and Wells Adams (“Bachelor in Paradise”).

Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serve as executive producers.

The second season of the series was the top unscripted series across all streaming platforms when it debuted. The season 2 finale was a true nail-biter, with Faithfuls CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella ultimately coming out on top and winning $104,050 each.

Watch the cast announcement in the video above.