Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 2 finale.

After a season of unexpected twists and turns, “The Traitors” Season 2 revealed its winner(s).

The finale picked up following the elimination of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, with Season 1 alum Kate Chastain standing as the only traitor left. Chastain kicked off Episode 11 by choosing to murder Shereé Whitfield, leaving only Chastain, CT Tamburello, Trishelle Cannatella, Sandra Diaz-Twine and MJ Javid as the last five players standing.

Following a heated roundtable, the majority of the players voted to banish Diaz-Twine, who subsequently revealed she was a faithful all along.

As the remaining four players neared the season’s conclusion, they were given the choice to end the game if they believed all the players were faithful, or to banish another player they believed to be a traitor. Tamburello, Cannatella and Javid all voted Chastain out, who revealed she was indeed a traitor.

While the faithfuls officially claimed victory over the traitors, the remaining players still had to prove their status as faithfuls to one another one last time.

Host Alan Cumming gave the players the option to either end the game or banish another player. Javid voted to end the game, but was shocked to see both Tamburello and Cannatella opt to banish another player.

The first vote resulted in a three-way, in which Tamburello voted to banish Javid, Javid voted for Cannatella and Cannatella — much to the group’s surprise — voted for Tamburello.

On the second try, Tamburello’s vote went to Javid again, as did Javid’s voted for Cannatella, but Cannatella opted to voted for Javid this time. Javid was officially banished from the castle, and revealed her faithful status as she walked away frustrated from the betrayal.

In the end, faithfuls Tamburello and Cannatella won “The Traitors” Season 2, as well as the grand prize fund of $104,050 each.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Traitors” are available to stream on Peacock.