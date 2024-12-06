‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 3 Cast Guide | Photos

Six couples have decided to test the strength of their relationships on Netflix’s love experiment, “The Ultimatum.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have been married since 2011 only after Vanessa gave Nick an ultimatum, host the reality series. They have proven that true love can persist, and now these six couples must determine if their relationships can last.

Season 3 features a Los Angeles-based cast with ages ranging from 24 to 38. Each couple will “break up,” find a new love connection and live with their new partner before ultimately deciding if their original partner is the one.

The first five episodes of the series premiere on Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Keep reading to get to know the six couples of Season 3.