‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 3 Cast Guide | Photos

Six couples have decided to test the strength of their relationships on Netflix’s love experiment, “The Ultimatum.”
Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have been married since 2011 only after Vanessa gave Nick an ultimatum, host the reality series. They have proven that true love can persist, and now these six couples must determine if their relationships can last.
Season 3 features a Los Angeles-based cast with ages ranging from 24 to 38. Each couple will “break up,” find a new love connection and live with their new partner before ultimately deciding if their original partner is the one.
The first five episodes of the series premiere on Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Keep reading to get to know the six couples of Season 3.
J.R. and Zaina
Zaina, 32, issued an ultimatum to her boyfriend of three years J.R., 33. The couple met on a dating app and have been together since, but J.R. is not quite ready to be married for the second time.
Nick and Sandy
Nick, 38, gave his girlfriend Sandy, 27, an ultimatum because he is ready to settle down. Being 10 years younger than her partner, Sandy still likes to go out and is not sure that she is marriage material quite yet.
Caleb and Mariah
At 24, Mariah issued an ultimatum to her boyfriend Caleb. “I would love forever to start right now,” she said in the trailer. However, Caleb, 29, doesn’t want to rush into marriage.
Scotty and Aria
Scotty, 30, is ready for forever with his girlfriend of three years, Aria, 25, but she feels that professional sacrifices she would have to make for their future may not be worth it just yet.
Micah and Chanel
Chanel, 27, gave her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years, Micah, 28, an ultimatum. Micah is unsure that now is the right time for marriage, but she thinks the experiment could bring them together stronger than before.
Vanessa and Dave
Vanessa, 30, issued an ultimatum to her partner Dave, 34. While Dave says he wants to take his time to decide if marriage is what they need, Vanessa is ready for forever love.