Netflix is doubling down on its reality TV bet as the streamer announced three new unscripted series, including an offshoot of the popular original “Selling Sunset.” Additionally, the streamer is moving forward with new seasons of “Too Hot to Handle,” “Perfect Match” and “The Mole” as well as “The Ultimatum” series “Marry or Move On” and “Queer Love.”

“Selling the City” comes from the creators of “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC.” It will follow the agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of New York City real estate. Production is set to begin in the spring, and the cast will be revealed at a later time.

Adam DiVello, Skyler Wakil, Chris Cullen and Kris Lindquist executive produce the series, which comes from Done and Done Productions. Season 1 will be composed of eight 45-minute episodes.

The other two new Netflix reality shows are “Building the Band” and “Battle Camp.” “Building the Band” brings together 50 talented singers in their quest to build the perfect band. The competition series will give the singers complete control as they seek to form their own bands without ever seeing each other. They’ll have to rely on musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. The hosts will be revealed at a later date.

Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison and Clara Elliot serve as executive producers. The series comes from Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK.

Finally, “Battle Camp” will follow some of the greatest stars from Netflix’s slate of reality shows and docuseries as they face off against each other in a series of physical and mental competitions. A giant spinning wheel will randomly decide who stays and who goes, and the only way to keep your name off the wheel is to be both unbeatable and likable. That’s right; there’s a voting element to this one. The competitor who manages to survive these physical and mental challenges as well as the wrath of their peers will be named the ultimate Netflix reality competitor and takes home the $250,000 prize.

Host and casts for “Battle Camp” will be revealed at a later time. Louise Peet, Ashley Whitehouse, Hannah Ganio and Rebecca McLaughlin serve as executive producers for the series, which comes from Thames, a Fremantle label.

These new additions will join previously announced reality fare, which include the competition series “Million Dollar Secret,” the New York-based real estate series “Owning Manhattan” and the dating show spinoff “Love Is Blind: UK.” “Owning Manhattan” will premiere on June 28, and “Love Is Blind: UK” will follow in August. The premiere date and cast for “Million Dollar Secret” will be released at a later time.

As for returning shows, the 10-episode third season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” will premiere in December. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series follows six different couples composed of one partner who’s ready to get married and another who isn’t sure. As they try to figure out whether to stay or go, each person chooses a new potential partner from another couple in this reality show. The series comes from Kinetic Content with Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven and Sarah Kane Bridge serving as executive producers.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will also be returning for a 10-episode Season 2. This spinoff is hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher and comes from Kinetic Content. Coelen, Detwiler, Dillistone, Boyriven and Bridge executive produce.

“The Mole” will return for its second season on June 28. The competition series follows 12 players as they compete in a series of challenges that will add money to their collective pot. The catch is one of the players has been designated as “the Mole,” who sabotages the group.

That will be followed by the second season of “Perfect Match” on June 7. The dating show unites Netflix stars from a variety of different unscripted shows as they all look for love. “Too Hot to Handle” will also return, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.

Additionally, Netflix is moving forward with a series of four new interactive fiction games based on its unscripted content. These include “Netflix Stories: Perfect Match,” which casts players in a new season of the dating reality show; “Too Hot to Handle 3,” which asks players to stir up drama among the paired-up singles; “The Ultimatum: Choices,” which will ask players to either stay with their current virtual partner or find a new one; and “Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset,” which will test players to see if they have what it takes to be part of The Oppenheim Group.

“Netflix Stories: Perfect Match” will be available to play on June 6, and “Too Hot to Handle 3” will be available on July 18. “The Ultimatum: Choices” will be available in September and will be followed by “Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset” this fall.