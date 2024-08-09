All the Cameos in the Final Episode of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

NOTE: There are spoilers for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 below.

“The Umbrella Academy” just signed off with its fourth and final season, and the Netflix series brought it all to an end with a happy reunion — of sorts. The series ends with a singular, happier timeline created thanks to the Hargreeves siblings’ sacrifice – and it’s full of familiar faces.

After the siblings realize that the marigold giving them their powers is also what’s causing the world to end repeatedly, they agree to let The Cleanse erase them from ever existing. This results in one unified, seemingly much better timeline.

The show ends with a pan around a park where we see a number of familiar faces from the series’ run; all living much better, safer lives. Showrunner Steve Blackman told TheWrap it was a lot of phone calls, but he ended up getting almost everyone he wanted for the scene.

“They were all great about it, but Kate Walsh was in Australia and some of the Swedes were somewhere else,” he recalled. “They all had a great time on the show so I didn’t have to twist any arms. I couldn’t quite get Mary J. Blige to come back with her tour. She would have if we could’ve made it work in time but we just couldn’t because of scheduling. I got everyone I wanted in the end.”

Here are all the cameos from that final scene in “The Umbrella Academy.”

Familiar Faces

Lila and Diego’s family with Allison’s daughter

Lila (Ritu Arya) and Allison’s (Emmy Raver-Lampman) plan to ship their families off on the multiversal subway before The Cleanse took over seems to have paid off. The whole crew is seen having a picnic in the park in the final scene.

Frisbee players

The three frisbee players in the park are the triplets hired to kill the Hargreeves in Season 2 known as The Swedes (Jason Bryden, Kris Holden-Reid and Tom Sinclair). The Handler and the Temps Commission hired them out and they ended up dead by the end of the season. They’re doing much better in the main timeline.

Happy couple

The happy couple with their bikes are Hazel (Cameron Britton) – the time-traveling assassin from Season 1 – and Agnes (Sheila McCarthy). The pair fell in love at Agnes’ doughnut shop and it looks like that love carried over into the new timeline.

Mother with stroller

The mother pushing her stroller is the former Hargreeves android mother Claire (Jordan Claire Robbins). Presumably, now she’s a real person and not a robot.

Runner

The park runner who stops for a stretch on the bench is The Handler (Kate Walsh). She led the Temps Commission and was the big bad of the second season. She was also Lila’s adoptive mother.

Artist

The person making a quick drawing in his sketchbook might be a bit less recognizable to fans of just the series. That’s Gabriel Bá, who co-created and illustrated “The Umbrella Academy” comic book.

Game players

The pair playing backgammon at a bench are Herb (Ken Hall) and Dot (Patrice Goodman). Like The Handler, they were members of the Temps Commission.