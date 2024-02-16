Following Alexei Navalny’s death in a Russian prison on Friday morning, “The View” host Joy Behar is joining in with those calling out Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump for support of Vladimir Putin. According to the ABC host, anyone who continues doing such is “basically betraying our country.”

Navalny, a longtime vocal critic of the Russian president, was serving a 19-year prison term in Russia for offenses many deemed politically motivated, and was moved to an Arctic penal colony in 2021.

The prison service said Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday before he “almost immediately lost consciousness,” according to a statement. “The emergency doctors declared the prisoner dead. Cause of death is being established,” it continued.

But, many are certain that Navalny died as a result of an order made by Putin himself. In explaining what happened, Joy Behar noted that “you know it wasn’t self-inflicted, because he’s so brave, the guy.”

She then immediately turned her ire to Putin’s supporters, including former president Trump.

“This latest atrocity should put every American on notice that anyone who fawns over a maniac like Putin is basically betraying our country,” Behar said. “I’m looking at you, Donald Trump. Ron Johnson, Tucker, Carlson, to name just a few of you.”

“There’s traitorous behavior going on in this country when they’re bowing down to this man, this Putin. Saying that they’re not going to continue to help Ukraine, which breaks my heart, because I know history, and Putin will not stop at Ukraine.”

Behar’s word echo sentiments she voiced earlier this week, in which she said Putin is well on his way to becoming Hitler.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.