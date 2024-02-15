Things got off to an odd start on “The View” on Thursday morning, when moderator Whoopi Goldberg abruptly cut herself off while setting up the first Hot Topic of the day. Why? Because she thought of a “great stripper name” — based on Tucker Carlson.

In fairness to the ABC host, Carlson was the subject of the first discussion. The hosts had a good laugh at the fact that Russian president Vladimir Putin “ran circles around” Carlson during their sit-down in Moscow, and that Putin himself complained about it.

But as Whoopi set up the question — “did Tucker play right into Putin’s hands?” — she was struck with an idea.

“Ooh, I’m gonna change my name! I just thought of a great stripper name,” she said.

When he cohosts seemed baffled by what words could’ve sparked the idea, Whoopi clarified: “Tucker Putin!”

The name earned a big laugh from the table, especially as Whoopi acted out how this fictional Tucker Putin would be welcomed to the stage. Now, hopefully the joke is obvious, because we won’t be laying out the dirty pun explicitly here.

Watch the full moment from “The View” in the video below.

PUTIN COMPLAINS ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEW: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former Fox News host sitting down with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/9HczIC5BJA — The View (@TheView) February 15, 2024

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.