Alyssa Farah Griffin took a little time to enjoy the view of her career on Tuesday morning’s episode of “The View” — and she was even able to make fun of it. During the Hot Topics discussion, the ABC host had a laugh at her journey from politics to the table.

The discussion came as the women discussed Jason Kelce’s retirement from the NFL, which he emotionally announced on Monday. Joy Behar wasn’t at all surprised by the emotion though, explaining that a good part of it likely stems from the fact that he’ll miss his friends, something Behar related to when speaking of a potential future exit from “The View.”

Behar’s admission that she’d miss her cohosts led to an emotional moment, as Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that change is inevitable. And with that, she threw a quick dig at herself.

“The only consistent thing in life is that it’s unpredictable,” she said. “I never thought that I’d be sitting here. Like, I worked at the Department of Defense, and then I got slimed last week.“

Indeed, as punishment for losing a game of “Double Dare” on the show, Farah Griffin was slimed on live TV by Behar (who was all too happy to do it, considering her employment history). The show even pulled up a side-by-side graphic of Farah Griffin speaking at the Pentagon opposite her getting slimed.

“You just don’t know where life will take you,” she added with a laugh. “You have to be ready to pivot.”

It’s not the first time Farah Griffin has made light of silly things she’s done on “The View.” In December 2023, she openly mocked herself for wearing “Buddy Bumper Balls” for the show, and in July, she memed herself for another segment.

JASON KELCE QUESTIONS WHAT'S NEXT: After the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement during an emotional press conference, #TheView co-hosts discuss finding your second act. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/yoPkfA19BX — The View (@TheView) March 5, 2024

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.