Things got a little messy on “The View” on Wednesday, but this time it was more literal than figurative, involving a bucket full of slime. Host Joy Behar was all too happy to dump it on her cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin though, joking that it was a light form of punishment for her work history.

Of course, if you’re wondering how slime got involved in the first place, that’s totally fair. And the answer is – because of Marc Summers. Appearing on “The View” in support of his off Broadway show “The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers,” written by Alex Broghtman with original musical by Drew Gasaprini, the “Double Dare” host had the ladies of “The View” play a round themselves.

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines squared off against Behar and Farah Griffin — yes, Whoopi simply watched from the sidelines, as you might expect — in a challenge that involved trying to fill up a cup with milk passed through “cow’s udders” (in reality, a rubber glove) while the cup balanced on one of the team member’s heads.

It was a tight race, but in the end, Hostin and Haines managed to just edge out Behar and Farah Griffin. That meant one of them had to get slimed, in true Nickelodeon fashion. And Behar was all too happy to throw Farah Griffin under the bus — er, bucket.

“Alyssa, I love you,” Behar said with a grin. “I love Alyssa, but she did work for Trump once.”

And with that, Behar yanked the rope, dropping a bucket of slime onto Alyssa’s head. The good news for the host is, she was wearing a full protective jumpsuit, so her outfit wasn’t drenched.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.