Though at least 20% of the United States is bilingual or multilingual, Donald Trump is apparently very concerned about the “languages coming into our country,” and how “nobody” speaks them. But, during “The View” on Friday, the hosts were quick to point out that it seems to be just one specific language he has an issue with.

During the Day of Hot Topics, the women first discussed Biden and Trump’s overlapping trips to the southern border this week, comparing clips of the two as they addressed the people. During his visit, Trump once again went on an angry screed about migrants, calling them “terrorists” before complaining that their first language isn’t English.

“We have languages coming into our country, we have nobody that even speaks those languages!” Trump complained. “They’re truly foreign languages.”

As the clip ended, the women of “The View” only scoffed, with Joy Behar joking that “they should build a wall to keep out the languages,” and Sunny Hostin calling the rant “bizarre.”

“Well, he didn’t have a problem with Slovenian,” Ana Navarro chimed in. “It’s just Spanish he has an issue with.”

Navarro was, of course, referring to the fact that Trump’s current wife Melania is Slovenian, and was an immigrant herself, moving to the United States in 1996.

BIDEN, TRUMP’S DUELING BORDER VISITS: After Pres. Biden and Donald Trump both visited the southern border Thursday, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on how each of them suggest handling the crisis. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/nHqwWMLz3W — The View (@TheView) March 1, 2024

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.