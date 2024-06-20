Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t overly concerned about GOP threats to prosecute him over his medical recommendations during the COVID pandemic. In fact, during his appearance on “The View” on Thursday, he outright mocked what charges they could even level against him.

While chatting with the ABC hosts, Fauci addressed his congressional hearing that went viral because of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s harsh words toward him. But, when host Sara Haines asked if he’s at all legitimately worried about Greene’s threats, Fauci got blunt.

“You know, obviously you always take threats that people make seriously, but I quite frankly don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said. “What are the charges? That you saved millions of lives with the vaccine that you helped develop?”

He continued, “Or that you got people to do things that were interventions that made them more safe against a deadly pandemic that killed 1.2 million people? So if trying to save people’s lives is a crime, then I’m guilty.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Fauci revealed that he has an old Latin phrase that helped him push through his years working under the Trump administration.

“One of the things that [my school] mentioned to us when things got down and you felt that the world was caving in on you was ‘illegitimi non carborundum,’” he explained. “Which means ‘don’t let the bastards wear you down.’ And boy does that hold true!”

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses getting questioned over COVID guidelines at a congressional hearing last month and some Republicans calling for his criminal prosecution. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/pdTDbb3fUb — The View (@TheView) June 20, 2024

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.