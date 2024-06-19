Jeanine Pirro thinks there’s zero chance a re-elected Donald Trump would try to cancel shows like “The View” — but that’s only because they’re “not that important.”

The Fox News host commented on speculation made on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” where Joy Behar and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow expressed concerns that Trump could lash out and get the talk show canceled if he were back in the White House.

“This claim that Donald Trump is going to cancel ‘The View.’ First of all, you’re not that important,” Pirro said. “Secondly, didn’t ‘The View’ air between 2016 and 2020? Alright? And didn’t Trump people go on ‘The View’ like Kellyanne Conway and Don. Jr.?”

“And they’re going to sic the IRS after her? We’re going to sic it on them?” she added of Behar’s worries. “This whole prediction is so bizarre that it’s just unfathomable. I don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Behar and Maddow’s talk about the possibility of cancelation under a second Trump presidency also included the fear of the IRS being weaponized against them.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Trump seeking retribution if he gets into office,” Behar said. “He is so vindictive that he will go after whoever he has to: through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors to get us off the air.”

However, Maddow had a broader concern than just the state of television shows.

“I’m worried about all of us,” she said. “I’m no more worried about me than I am about everyone else in the country. I think it’s bad to have someone saying, ‘Give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans. So I can use it to go after these sub-human, internal enemies so I can destroy them.’”

Watch the whole clip from “The Five,” above.