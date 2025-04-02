‘The View’ Wraps Up First Quarter of 2025 With 2.62 Million Viewers, Up 4% From Last Year | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The View” wrapped up the first quarter of 2025 with a ratings uptick, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The ABC program averaged 2.62 million viewers during the first quarter — up 4% from the 2.51 million viewers the show averaged during the same quarter last year — according to Nielsen, marking the seventh consecutive time that “The View” has grown its total viewing audience from the quarter a year prior. “The View” also averaged 157,000 viewers among women 18-49, up 11% from the same quarter last year.

“The View” saw viewership growth when compared to last quarter among both key female demos, with women 18-49 growing by 3% from last quarter’s viewership of 152,000. Viewership among women 25-54 also saw a slight 2% uptick from last quarter to reach 216,000 viewers this quarter.

Averaging a 1.77 household rating, “The View” closed out the first quarter as the No. 1 program among daytime network talk shows and news in both rating and total viewers. Viewership for “The View” surpassed NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which averaged a 1.28 rating and 1.97 million viewers, “Today With Jenna & Friends,” which averaged a 0.86 rating and 1.33 million viewers, and “NBC News Daily,” which averaged a 0.82 rating and 1.25 million viewers.

“The View” also outpaced viewership for “The Faulkner Focus” across several key demos in the quarter, with Harris Faulkner bringing in 2.39 million total viewers, 91,000 viewers among women 18-49 and 127,000 viewers among women 25-54, though “The Faulkner Focus” outpaced “The View” in total viewers in January.

Most recently, during the week of March 24, “The View” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched daytime network talk show and news program both in total viewers, where it averaged 2.4 million viewers, and in households, where it averaged a 1.62 rating. The week also saw the show averaging 183,000 viewers among women 25-54 and 145,000 viewers among women 18-49.

During the week, “The View” outpaced both total viewers and ratings for NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which scored 1.75 million viewers and averaged a 1.13 rating, “Today With Jenna & Friends,” which averaged 1.26 million viewers with a 0.80 rating, and “NBC News Daily,” which averaged 1.1 million viewers and scored a 0.70 rating.

Season to date, “The View” is averaging 2.6 million viewers — up 5% from last year — and a 1.77 rating, ranking as the No. 1 show among all daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth consecutive season.