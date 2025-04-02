Television Critics Association Cancels Summer Press Tour After Networks Bow Out

The Television Critics Association has canceled its summer 2025 press tour.

In an email to members, the organization said the TCA board met with every network, studio and streaming platform in February about presenting during the conference and by early March there were commitments for six days of presentations.

But most of the networks that committed have since changed course, saying the tour is not “financially viable” for them. Other networks, streaming services and industry organizations who were interested also said they could not afford the cost of the tour.

“The systems that once supported tour, in Hollywood and journalism, have changed. Networks have consolidated into just a few companies and cut publicity staff,” the email continues. “There are considerable costs for those presenting panels — the hotel and AV are expensive for the networks. The TCA Board reduced some of those costs by half, but that was not enough.”

TCA says it is actively working on plans for a reimagined awards ceremony, with voting set to open in early June. It will also hold its annual meeting on June 6 at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and will open new member applications from May 1 to May 15.

It is also evaluating dues for 2026 and exploring ways to connect its members with talent and executives of new and returning shows, plus set visits and other reporting opportunities.

Additionally, it will hold a meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT to discuss and answer members questions about the press tour cancellation.

The latest cancellation comes after TCA scrapped plans for its 2025 winter tour, citing a “deep contraction” in Hollywood at the time.

It also previously canceled its in-person tour five times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — in the summer of 2020; in the summer and winter of 2021; and in the summer and winter of 2022. During those times, the event took place virtually.

The winter 2023 tour marked its return to in-person, but the following summer tour was completely canceled due to negotiation uncertainty around the Writers’ Guild of America strike, which was happening at the time.

Typically, TCA’s summer tour takes place between late July and early August, while winter tour takes place in late January and early February.