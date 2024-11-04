TCA Winter Tour Canceled Due to ‘Deep Contraction’ in Hollywood

The Television Critics Association has canceled its 2025 winter tour, TheWrap has learned. The decision to cancel was made due to “deep contraction” in Hollywood.

“While several streamers, networks and studios committed, it was not enough for a full press tour. We wanted to be respectful of our members’ need to plan so, as a board, we decided on an early November deadline to make this decision,” the organization’s president, Jacqueline Cutler, said in a statement to members.

In the same email, Cutler emphasized that executives she spoke to were “exceptionally positive” about the last two press tours. “More importantly, each stressed wanting to participate in the Summer 2025 tour, and we are already working toward that,” Cutler wrote.

This is far from the first time TCA has canceled its bi-annual press tour, which has had a rocky time in recent years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCA canceled its in-person tour five times — in the summer of 2020; in the summer and winter of 2021; and in the summer and winter of 2022. During that time the event took place virtually. The winter 2023 tour marked the first time it returned in person, but its summer tour was completely canceled due to negotiation uncertainty around the Writers’ Guild of America strike, which was happening at the time.

Typically, TCA’s summer tour takes place between late July and early August. As for its winter tour, that typically takes place in late January and early February.

Founded in 1979, the Television Critics Association is a nonprofit organization composed of critics, editors and writers in North America who cover the television industry. Barring global pandemics, industry shifting strikes or mass contraction, members meet bi-annually during the winter and summer for multi-week tours. During those events, networks bring out executives, cast members and producers to discuss their biggest shows of the upcoming season. The organization is also responsible for the TCA Awards, which started in 1984 and honors the best in television.