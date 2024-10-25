‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Loses It Over Trump Calling America a ‘Garbage Can’ and Praising Hitler: ‘Screw You!’

Joy Behar has reached her wit’s end with Donald Trump and his supporters ahead of the presidential election. So on Friday’s episode of “The View,” she really let loose, offering Trump a hearty “Screw you.”

During the first segment of the day, the women zeroed in on Trump’s latest campaign stop, during which he referred to America as “a garbage can” where other countries send their migrants, because it’s easier. And rather than quip back about it, Behar immediately got blunt.

“He’s an idiot. He’s an idiot! Come on! The guy is ridiculous!” she bellowed. “And by the way, can I say one thing? I don’t want to hear this from somebody who didn’t even serve, OK?”

The hosts largely agreed that it was “unpatriotic” to refer to the U.S. as a garbage can, and were pretty unanimous in the opinion that Trump was referring to immigrants of a certain skin tone.

“Listen, let’s be clear here, he’s a total racist,” Behar said. “He’s not talking about Norway, or Denmark, or Sweden. Come on. He’s a racist.”

As the conversation progressed, the hosts argued about whether the best course of action over the last several years has been to mock Trump, to ignore his antics or to find something in the middle. The women also disagreed on the best approach to sway undecided voters, with Behar visibly irritated that there even are undecided voters.

Eventually, the comedian circled back to Trump’s recent admiration of Hitler’s leadership and closed the segment decisively. “I’ve been around a long time, we all know how old I am. I’ve never heard a presidential candidate speak highly of Hitler, ever. This is a disgrace,” she said angrily.

“Like I said yesterday, my father was in World War II. My uncles fought in Germany. My uncle has a purple heart, OK? This guy has bone spurs and goes on television and demonizes people like my family,” Behar concluded. “Screw you!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.