‘The View’ Hosts Mock the Oscars for Snubbing Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie: ‘So They Understood the Message!’

“She was taking on something so important,” Alyssa Farah Griffin laments

The View

The hosts of “The View” were among those who were both stunned and a bit upset on Tuesday morning, after both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were snubbed by the Oscars for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively. The women added onto the mockery of the Academy, agreeing that they maybe missed the point of the film.

In total, “Barbie” scored eight Oscar nominations, including a nod for Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken in the film.

“What’s interesting is that ‘Barbie,’ which is the girl movie — the only nominated is a guy,” host Joy Behar said with a laugh.

“So they understood the message,” Sara Haines mocked.

In fairness, America Ferrera earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Gloria in the film, meaning Gosling is not the only one who earned an acting nomination for the film.

Still, the core message of “Barbie” centers on how hard it is to exist, let alone succeed, as a woman in the world today — particularly in a patriarchal society. So, for Gosling to get a nomination over Robbie, despite many admitting the performance was deserving, it was a bit hard for fans to stomach.

“Barbie” also picked up nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. But, given the critical and box office success of the film, many felt that Gerwig deserved a Best Director nod — especially considering the fact that, including “Barbie,” her first three solo directorial films all earned Best Picture nominations — and Robbie deserved a Best Actress nod.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, admitting she was “bummed” about Gerwig specifically getting snubbed.

“I just think that Greta Gerwig is brilliant,” Farah Griffin said. “She’s luckily been nominated and won before, but I think that she was taking on something so important, it does kind of feel like the message of the film was sort of missed in it.”

You can see the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

