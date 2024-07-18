‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Thinks Private Convos With Biden Are Being Leaked to ‘Force His Hand’ Into Stepping Down

As more and more reports come out that President Biden’s colleagues are telling him that he cannot win reelection, “The View” host Sunny Hostin is starting to think those reports are intentional. According to the ABC host, it could be an attempt to “force his hand.”

To kick off Thursday morning’s episode of the show, host Joy Behar admitted that, at this point, she actually is starting to believe that Biden will drop out.

She’s largely believed that he wouldn’t and shouldn’t up to this point — and has gotten upset over the “Biden bashing” that’s been happening by the media — but now that Nancy Pelosi has reportedly voiced her concerns to Biden, Behar thinks the end of his campaign might truly be near.

Hostin wasn’t sure one way or the other in terms of what Biden will decide, but she did voice her discontent at how that decision is being handled.

“I will say this, it’s his decision to make. It seems to me that these behind-the-scenes meetings, that should be private, are being leaked intentionally to sort of force his hand,” she said. “I think that’s disrespectful to the president, I think it’s disrespectful to the office.”

Hostin also noted that, should he stay in the race, Biden’s still got her vote, simply because the alternative is too much of a danger.

“Even if he doesn’t drop out, I think we have to understand that there’s a binary choice,” she said.

